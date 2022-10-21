Croatia’s 2021 government debt and deficit below EU average

Last year, Croatia was among the EU member states with the government debt and budget deficit below the EU and euro area average, according to a Eurostat report released on Friday.
In 2021, the government deficit to GDP ratio in the EU was 4.6%, compared to 6.7% in 2020. In the euro area, this ratio was 5.1%, down from 7.0% in 2020.
Last year, the government debt to GDP ratio in the EU decreased by nearly two percentage points, to 87.9%. In the euro area, it fell by 1.6 percentage points to 95.4%.
In 2021, all member states, except Denmark (+3.6%) and Luxembourg (+0.8%), reported a deficit.
The highest deficits were recorded in Malta (-7.8%), Greece (-7.5%), Italy (-7.2%), Hungary and Romania (both -7.1%), Latvia (-7.0%), Spain (-6.9%) and France (-6.5%). Fifteen member states had deficits higher than 3% of GDP. The lowest deficit was reported by Sweden (-0.1%).
Croatia ended last year with a consolidated general government deficit of HRK 11.34 billion, or 2.6% of GDP. In 2020, the deficit stood at HRK 27.79 billion, or 7.3% of GDP.
The same deficit was recorded by the Netherlands, and Finland was close with a deficit of 2.7%.
In 2021, 14 member states had government debt to GDP ratios above the prescribed ceiling of 60%.
The highest ratios were recorded in Greece (194.5%), Italy (150.3%), Portugal (125.5%), Spain (118.3%), France (112.8%), Belgium (109.2%) and Cyprus (101.0%), while the lowest were observed in Estonia (17.6%), Bulgaria (23.9%), Luxembourg (24.5%), Sweden (36.3%) and Denmark (36.6%).
Croatia’s consolidated general government debt in 2021 reached HRK 343.78 billion, which was 78.4% of GDP. In 2020, it was HRK 330.63 billion, or 87.0% of GDP.