Croatia’s Actual Individual Consumption per capita 72% of EU average

Source: Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay

Gross Domestic Product per capita in Croatia, expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS), reached 70% of the average of the European Union n 2021, while the Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) per capita is 72% of the EU average, according to the data provided by Eurostat and Croatia's state statistics bureau.

Luxembourg recorded the highest level of AIC per capita in the EU at 44% above the EU average, followed by Germany (20% above), Denmark (19% above), Austria (17% above) and Belgium (16% above). In 2021, nine Member States recorded AIC per capita above the EU average.

The lowest levels of AIC per capita were registered in Bulgaria (35% below the EU average), Hungary (30% below), Slovakia (29% below), Croatia (28% below) and Greece (25% below).

Luxembourg and Ireland score highest GDP per capita in 2021

In 2021, like in 2020, Luxembourg and Ireland recorded the highest level of GDP per capita expressed in PPS in the EU, at 168% and 119% above the EU average.

After Luxembourg and Ireland, Denmark (33% above EU average), the Netherlands (30% above), and Austria and Sweden (both 23% above) come on the top of the list with a GDP per capita more than 20% above the average.

In contrast, Bulgaria (43% below the EU average), Greece (36% below) and Slovakia (31% below) registered the lowest GDP per capita.