Croatia’s April average take-home pay goes up 2.8% in real terms

Pixabay/ilustracija

The average take-home pay in legal entities in Croatia for April was €1,122, which is 12% higher in nominal and 2.8% in real terms compared to April 2022, the Croatian state statistics bureau (DZS) reported on Tuesday.

Compared to March 2023, April’s average net wage dropped 0.7% nominally and 1.7% in real terms.

The highest average monthly net salary in legal entities for April was in the crude oil and natural gas production(€3,625).

The lowest average pay of €742 was earned in the leather and leather products industry.

The median net wage for April 2023 was €940, which means that half of the employees earned less and half earned more than that amount.

The average monthly gross wage in legal entities amounted to €1,547, down 0.6% in nominal and 1.6% in real terms month-on month. On the year, it increased 13.8% nominally and 4.5% in real terms.