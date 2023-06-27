Croatia’s April industrial sales up 1.2% year on year

Podijeli :

Nathália Rosa on Unsplash / Ilustracija

Croatia's industrial sales in April 2023 fell by 6.1% compared with March 2023 and increased by 1.2% compared with April 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said on Tuesday.

Year on year, industrial sales increased by 4.2% on the domestic market and fell by 5.8% on the foreign market. Month on month, industrial sales declined by 1.3% on the domestic market and by 9.8% on the foreign market.

Broken down by main industrial groupings, in April 2023 compared with April 2022 sales of capital goods rose by 12.4% and those of non-durable consumer goods by 7.1%, while sales of energy decreased by 70.8%, intermediate goods by 4.4% and durable consumer goods by 0.9%.

The volume of industrial sales has increased annually since the start of 2021, with the exception of February when it fell by 7.7%.

Compared with March 2023, sales of energy fell by 42.2%, durable consumer goods by 27.4%, intermediate goods by 4.8%, capital goods by 2.7% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.4%.