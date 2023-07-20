Croatia’s average net monthly salary for May up 2.9% on the year

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

The Croatian average net monthly salary paid for May 2023 was €1,133, up by 11% in nominal terms and by 2.9% in real terms compared with May 2022, the national statistical office said on Tuesday.

Compared with April 2023, the average net monthly pay was 1% higher in nominal terms and 0.5% higher in real terms.

The highest average net monthly salary was paid in the air transport sector (€1,962) and the lowest in the clothing manufacturing industry (€747).

The medial net salary for May was €970, meaning that half of the employees earned less and the other half more than that amount.