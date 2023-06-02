Illegal structures in Vruja Cove near town of Omis being demolished

Podijeli :

Čitateljica N1

The demolition of illegally built structures and buildings in Vruja Cove, situated between Pisak and Brela, about 40 kilometres down the coast from Split, started on Friday.

The arrival of excavators that started removing illegal structures was welcomed by several activists who raised the issue of illegal construction in this area a few years ago.

One of the activists, reporter and writer Boris Dezulovic, told the press that he was happy that activism of local citizens brought about results, and added that the devastation of Vruja Cove had lasted for 21 years.

During their protest on 2 July 2022, the activists, including Dezulovic, called out businessman Stipe Lackovic over his friendship with President Zoran Milanovic and previous presidents Ivo Josipovic and Stipe Mesic, stressing that he had been a campaign donor for Milanovic. The protesters said on that occasion that despite their complaints and official decisions and bans, Latkovic continued to build on that land plot.

Today’s demolition was attended also by Latkovic’s lawyer, who did not want to give any statement to the press.

Latkovic is charged with illegal construction of a breakwater, a cement promenade, and several cement walls, barriers and some other structures on the maritime domain and state-owned land in Vruja Cove and their removal is likely to take several months.

The chief state inspector Andrija Mikulic, who on Thursday announced demolition in Vruja, also informed the public that in May, 31 illegally built structures had been demolished, mainly in Istria and other coastal counties.