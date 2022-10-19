Croatia’s average net salary reaches €1,021 in August, or 7.9 pct up

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Pexels/Ilustracija

For August 2022, the average monthly net earnings amounted to 7,679 (€1,021), a nominal increase of 7.9 percent year-on-year, the state statistics bureau said on Wednesday. However, when taking into account the inflation, the average salary actually dropped in real terms by 3.9 percent over the last 12 months.

The real-term drop came amid the record-high inflation rate, which was 12.3 percent in August and 12.8 percent in September. The median net salary in August 2022 was 6,594 kuna (€877). The average gross salary in August was 10,466 kuna (€1,391), or 8.9 percent up from August 2021 in nominal terms, or 3.0 percent down in real terms from August 2021.

Over the first eight months of this year the average net salary was 7,583 (€1,008), a nominal increase of 7.0 percent year-on-year, but a real-term drop of 2.3 percent compared to the same period in 2021

By industry, the highest average net salary in August 2022 was in air transport, at 13,091 kuna (€1,740), while the lowest was in clothes manufacturing, at 4,928 kuna (€655).

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)