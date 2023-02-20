Croatia’s average pay for December €1,046

Podijeli :

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

For December 2022, the average monthly net salary in Croatia amounted to €1,046, falling in real terms both on the month, by 0.2%, and on the year, by 4.3%, the national statistical office said on Monday.

The highest average monthly net earnings for December 2022 were paid in the IT sector, amounting to €1,639 (12,352 kuna), while the lowest were paid in clothes-making industry, €657 (4,951 kuna).

Median net earnings for December 2022 amounted to €877 (6,608 kuna).

In the period from January to December 2022, the average monthly pay was €1,015 (7,653 kuna), rising nominally by 7.4% from the average monthly pay throughout 2021, while falling 3.1% in real terms.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)