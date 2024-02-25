Croatia’s Dina Levacic swims Robben Island crossing

Podijeli :

N1

Croatia's long-distance swimmer Dina Levacic has swum the 7.4 kilometres from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand Beach in South Africa.

After swimming False Bay and Cape Point, Dina Levacic accomplished another feat in South Africa by completing the swim between Robben Island and the mainland earlier this week.

By successfully swimming Robben Island, Levacic became the first person from Croatia to achieve that feat, thus completing her adventure in South Africa.

“When I arrived in South Africa, I never dreamed that I would be able to complete all three swims, and I was especially afraid of the wind and the cold. I was relieved when the sea temperature was 15 degrees, we expected much colder conditions. Although Robben Island is a shorter swim, it will remain in my memory for a long time and for historical reasons, because former South African president Nelson Mandela was imprisoned there,” said the Split native, who is one of the world’s most successful long-distance swimmers.