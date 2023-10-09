Croatia’s electronic communications market sees 10% rise in H1 revenues

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the first half of 2023, the Croatian electronic communications market generated €815.3 million in total revenues, which is an increase of 10% compared with the corresponding period in 2022, the Croatian Regulatory Authority for Network Industries (HAKOM) reported on Monday.

This rise was a consequence of a 10% rise in revenues from mobile broadband services.

The total revenues from mobile telephony services went up 13%.

The number of users of mobile telephone networks increased in the said period.

On the other hand, revenues in fixed telephone networks continued to decline, and the number of connections in these networks fell by 3% to 1.2 million.

Pay television revenues increased by nearly 5%.