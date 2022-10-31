Croatia’s industrial production picks up in September

Share:







Source: Photo by sol on Unsplash

Croatia's industrial production increased by 2.2% in September 2022 compared with September 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported on Monday.

Industrial production grew by 0.4% from August 2022, when it had risen by 0.6% year on year.

Annual growth was observed in four of five sectors. The manufacture of capital goods grew by 11.7%, the manufacture of energy by 4%, the manufacture of non-durable consumer goods by 2.5% and the manufacture of durable goods by 1.1%, while the manufacture of intermediate goods declined by 1.8%.

In the first nine months of 2022, industrial production rose by 2.6% compared with the same period in 2021.