Croatia’s inflation accelerates to 13.8 pct in October 2022

Source: Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash / ilustracija

Consumer prices index (CPI) in Croatia increased by 13.2 percent in October 2022, setting a new inflation rate record, "since the state bureau of statistics began tracking this data," state news agency Hina said, without clarifying when did they start tracking this data.

Previously, the highest annual inflation rate in Croatia on record was in September 2022, when it surged to 12.8 percent.

The price of goods and services for personal consumption, measured by the Consumer Price Index, also rose on a monthly basis, increasing by 1.3 percent from September. Year-on-year, they were 9.4 percent up. Annual increases were registered in all categories of products and services.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages posted the highest increase, at 19.7 percent year-on-year, restaurant and hotel services by 17.8 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel by 16.1 percent, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance by 15.8 percent, transport by 11.5 percent, miscellaneous goods and services by 10.7 percent, recreation and culture by 8.4 percent, clothing and footwear by 6.6 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 4.4 percent, health by 3.5 percent and education by 2.3 percent.