Croatia’s Milanovic calls out PM for ‘badmouthing’ Croatian politicians

Podijeli :

Source: N1

President Zoran Milanovic on Sunday called out Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for "badmouthing" him and Croatian MPs in an interview with a French media outlet, calling it "rock bottom."

Plenkovic told France 24 yesterday that parliament’s decision against Croatia’s participation in the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine was a “historic mischoice.”

“We, as the government, will not hesitate to tell them that at every occasion. The responsibility is not ours, but that of those MPs who failed to be on the right side of history,” he said.

Speaking to press in Vukovar, Milanovic condemned Plenkovic’s statements, saying that “one must never badmouth one’s country and its democratically elected representatives in front of others” because that was how nations collapsed.

“The prime minister denounces members of parliament and the president in a foreign media outlet. I’ve never done that. I don’t know who even does that. That’s rock bottom.”

Milanovic objected a number of times to Croatia’s participation in the mission and reiterated today that it was “legally very dubious.”

“The decision is that for the first time in its history the EU is taking part in a war, contrary to the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, because it envisages only missions outside EU territory.”

He reiterated that “Washington and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia via Ukraine” and that he saw no purpose in the sanctions against Moscow.

“Removing Putin can’t be the plan, the sanctions can’t be the plan. The sanctions are nonsense and we will accomplish nothing with them. They didn’t break even (Slobodan) Milosevic with sanctions… They are going from war to war. What should I be, an American slave?” Milanovic said.