Now it’s official: These are the candidates entering the race for the presidency

The State Electoral Commission (DIP) has published the list of candidates running for the presidential election to be held on 29 December. With the announcement of this list, the election campaign for the eighth presidential election since independence has officially begun.

Here is the statement from the State Electoral Commission:

At its meeting on 11 December 2024, the State Electoral Commission of the Republic of Croatia made decisions on the validly proposed candidacies and the list of candidates for the office of President of the Republic of Croatia.

All decisions on the validly proposed candidacies and the list of candidates for the office of President of the Republic of Croatia were published on the website of the State Electoral Commission on the same day at 16:00. From that time, the deadline for filing complaints against the published decisions and the list of candidates begins. Complaints must be submitted to the State Electoral Commission by midnight on Friday, 13 December 2024 at the latest.

With the publication of the list of candidates for the office of President of the Republic of Croatia, the election campaign officially begins, which lasts until 24 hours before election day or until midnight on 27 December 2024.

Candidates campaign freely, openly, publicly and on the basis of arguments, and debates must be reasoned and based on facts.

List of candidates

1. Miro Bulj (Most party)

2. Tomislav Jonjic (Independent candidate)

3. Ivana Kekin (Mozemo Party – Political Platform – Mozemo)

4. Branka Lozo (Home and National Rally – DOMINO)

5. Zoran Milanovic (Social Democratic Party of Croatia – SDP, Independent Platform of the North – NPS, Centre, Croatian Peasant Party – HSS, Dalija Oreskovic and People with a First and Last Name – DO and SIP, People’s Party – Reformists – Reformists, Pensioners’ Party – SU, Pensioners Together Bloc – BUZ, Civic-Liberal Alliance – GLAS, Medjimurje Democratic Alliance – MDS)

6. Dragan Primorac (Croatian Democratic Union – HDZ, Domovinski pokret – DP, Croatian Social-Liberal Party – HSLS, Croatian Christian Democratic Party – HDS, Croatian People’s Party – Liberal Democrats – HNS, Croatian Pensioners’ Party – HSU, Independents)

7. Marija Selak-Raspudic (Independent candidate)

8. Niko Tokic-Kartelo (Independent candidate)