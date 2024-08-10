Croatia’s water polo team beat Hungary to reach Olympic final

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

The Croatian men's national water polo team beat Hungary in a semi-final in Paris on Friday (9-8) to reach the Olympic final, scheduled for Sunday, the last day of competitions of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games.

Two best Croatian players were goalkeeper Marko Bijač and field player Loren Fatovic who scored five goals.

Reaching this final, the men’s water polo team has secured the seventh medal for Croatia at the ongoing Olympic Games. So far, Croatia has won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, while the Olympic Games are not over yet.

The Sinković brothers–Martin and Valent — defended Olympic champion title in the rowing’s double sculls event, and judoka Barbara Matic, won the gold medal in the women’s 70 kg event, Donna Vekić bagged the solver in the women’s tennis, Sandra (nee Perković) Elkasević, won the bronze in the women’s discus throw, and sport shooter Miran Maričić, took the bronze in the men’s 10 meter air rifle event, while taekwondo practitioner Lena Stojković bagged a bronze in the -49 event.

The final match between the Croatia and Serbia water polo teams starts 1400 hrs Sunday when the Croatians get their fourth medal in the men’s water polo events at Olympic Games after silver in Atlanta 1996, gold in London 2013 and silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016.