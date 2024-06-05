Croats set to spend €1,000 on holidays in 2024, 7 out of 10 will go on a summer holiday

Podijeli :

Pexels

Most Croatians are planning a holiday in Croatia and Europe this year, and only a few are planning to travel outside Europe. This is according to a MasterIndex survey of 1,000 respondents who are expected to spend around €1,000 on holidays.

According to the traditional opinion poll, which is usually conducted by the Improve agency before the summer holidays, as many as 92% of respondents plan to go on holiday, and the Mastercard company describes this as optimistic.

Almost 8 out of 10 (77%) are planning a trip to Croatia, and half of the respondents are planning a trip in Europe, while only 6% are planning to travel outside Europe.

In addition, 70% of respondents are planning a summer holiday, a similar proportion to 2023.

Croatia is setting a trend to promote early and late season tourism

Seven percent of those who want to travel abroad prefer a holiday outside Croatia due to cheaper prices. The average planned duration of a summer holiday is 10 days.

Mastercard’s Croatian office also pointed out the importance of sustainable tourism and the Mastercard Economics Institute Travel Trends 2024 show that more and more guests are choosing to travel outside the peak summer season, i.e. in May and June as well as in September and October. Natalia Lechmanova from the Mastercard Economics Institute in Europe says that this trend is particularly noticeable in Croatia.

With an increase in overnight stays outside the summer season of 4.5 percentage points over the last ten years, Croatia is leading the way among European countries in this positive trend, she says.