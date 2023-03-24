Daily: Egg, meat and fish prices jump by as much as 30% compared to 2022

Podijeli :

Tomislav Miletic/PIXSELL

A comparison of current and last year's commercial catalogues has showed that prices of some products are as much as 35 percent higher in 2023, the Vecernji List daily reported on Friday.

The situation is similar with sales promotions – last year, a box of ten eggs could be bought for €1.32 while now it costs €2.35.

A fresh chicken could be found last year at a price of €2.19 per kilogram while now, owing to the government’s price capping, it costs around €3.05 per kilogram.

Pork has practically disappeared from most commercial catalogues and considering that its current price on commodity exchanges is twice that of last year, the question is how much it will cost this Easter, the daily said.

Some retail chains sell pork for €5.09 per kilogram, while at this time last year, even though prices had started rising, it could still be found at a price of €2.92 per kilogram, the daily said, adding that consumers are outraged by the price hikes.