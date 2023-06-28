Daily: Grabar-Kitarovic appointed to Global Preparedness Monitoring Board

Podijeli :

Jacques Demarthon/AFP

Former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has been appointed as co-chair of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board by leaders of the World Health Organization and the World Bank, the Croatian Jutarnji List daily reported on Wednesday.

“I look forward to co-leading the GPMB… to achieve our common objective of making the world safer from the effects and impact of pandemics and other health emergencies,” Grabar-Kitarovic said after taking office on Monday.

“I am delighted that Former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has agreed to co-chair the GPMB. She brings deep experience in managing and addressing some of the world’s most complex challenges. Pandemic preparedness is one such challenge, and the Board’s work will be enriched by the experience that she brings, for the benefit of us all,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Grabar-Kitarovic will serve alongside former Botswana health minister Joy Phumaphi, who was appointed as co-chair in September 2022.

“Grabar-Kitarovic brings deep expertise of foreign policy and complex multilateral processes, and knowledge of political negotiations, advocacy, and policymaking required to embed change at the global level,” the WHO said.

The GPMB was established by the WHO and the World Bank Group in 2018 as an independent high-level monitoring and advocacy body, charged with providing a comprehensive appraisal of global preparedness for health emergencies.