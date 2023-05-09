Daily: Spanish company set to build €100m solar power plant in Dalmatia

Podijeli :

The Acciona Energía company will soon obtain all the necessary licences to build a 150-megawatt solar power plant at Miljevci Plateau, which will be the largest plant of this kind in Croatia, the Croatian Jutarnji List daily reported on Tuesday.

The investment in the solar power plant, called “SE Promina”, is estimated at €100 million.

The construction of photovoltaic panels on 300 hectares of land between Knin and Drnis will take about a year.

Apart from this project, the Spanish investor will soon start building a 27-megawatt and a 45-megawatt wind power plant at Opor and Boraja in Split-Dalmatia and Sibenik-Knin counties respectively.

Those wind parks will have 16 wind turbines, with the capacity of 203 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, which can meet the needs of 60,000 households.

The two wind parks are expected to start operating in 2024, after last year Acciona Energía and the Croatian HROTE regulator signed a 12-year agreement on the projects, according to the daily.