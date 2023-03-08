Dalmatian lamb 40th Croatian food product protected by EU

Podijeli :

Shutterstock

Dalmatian lamb (Dalmatinska janjetina) has been added to the register of protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications of the European Union, the Croatian Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The Official Journal of the European Union announced on 1 March that the name ‘Dalmatinska janjetina’ (PDO) was entered in the register.

The European Commission made a decision whereby “the name ‘Dalmatinska janjetina’ (PDO) is hereby entered in the register. The name specified in the first paragraph denotes a product in Class 1.1 – Fresh meat (and offal), as listed in Annex XI to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 668/2014.”

Dalmatian lamb is produced on Croatian Adriatic islands, in coastal areas and in the Dalmatian hinterland.

So far, 40 Croatian agricultural and food products have been added to the the EU register of protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications.