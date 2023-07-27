Deal on 12% rise in wages for court clerks inked, they cease striking

Podijeli :

Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

Justice and Public Administration Minister Ivan Malenica said on Thursday that an agreement on a 12-percent rise in monthly wages of clerks at courts and in offices of State Attorney-General (DORH) was signed whereby the striking administrative personnel ceased their industrial action.

They went on a strike on 5 June, demanding initially a €400 rise in their monthly salaries, and during the negotiations they changed their request to €300 increase after the employees with the lowest pay had given a wage supplement of €60-100.

Earlier this week, the government made an offer to the SDLSN union of an urgent 12% wage supplement and to withdraw the decision under which the days spent on strike as of 17 July would not be paid, and the strike committee accepted the proposal on Wednesday.

This industrial action lasted 52 days, and so far doctors had the longest strike of 58 days in Croatia in 2013.

After eight weeks of striking, the administrative staff accepted an increase of €80 to €90 per employee.

“We achieved nearly 50% of our demands with the strike,” the leader of their union Iva Suskovic said on Wednesday, recalling that a pay rise had also been achieved through a memorandum of understanding.

“At this moment, members in the judiciary are getting between €170 and €180,” she pointed out yesterday.

Minister Malenica today informed the news conference that he was open to dialogue with all trade unions with whom a memorandum on a rise of €60, €80, and €100 in monthly wages had been signed.