Death toll rises: Local authorities confirm 14 deaths in devastating floods in Bosnia

Rusmir SMAJILHODZIC / AFP

Fourteen people have died in the Herzegovina-Neretva (HNK) region in the devastating floods that swept across Bosnia and Herzegovina. Darko Juka, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Government of HNK, confirmed the tragic death toll.

The HNK Civil Protection Agency has urgently appealed to citizens to avoid travelling on the roads to Konjic and Jablanica. It warns of the dangers and urges everyone to follow the instructions of the emergency services to avoid further casualties.

The heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks and triggered landslides, which severely disrupted life in the affected areas.

In the municipalities of Jablanica and Konjic, many residents had to be evacuated as the floods inundated houses, damaged properties and cut off important roads. The Federation Unit Civil Defence (FUCZ) reported that major roads, including Jablanica-Mostar, Jablanica-Risovac, Jablanica-Prozor and Jablanica-Konjic, were blocked, hampering rescue efforts.

The FUCZ warned that lives are still at risk due to the ongoing landslides and flooding. In addition to the confirmed deaths, there are also reports of numerous injured and missing people. In the village of Ostrozac, for example, the railway tracks were destroyed by mudslides, while a landslide in Buturovic Polje has disrupted local roads.

Rescue workers, including firefighters, police officers and employees of local utility companies, are working tirelessly to deal with the situation. Private companies have also joined the rescue effort with heavy equipment, although more resources are needed to contain the widespread devastation. Local authorities have called for additional support to mitigate the effects of the floods.

The storm also hit Fojnica and Kiseljak. Flooding occurred in both areas, leading to school closures and significant disruption. The main road between Sarajevo and Mostar is overloaded and major traffic jams have been reported. One of the worst affected sections near the Komadinovo spring was completely washed away, making access to the region even more difficult.

Despite the ongoing rescue efforts, the situation remains critical as the authorities try to prevent further fatalities.