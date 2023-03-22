Defence Ministry: SkyLark drone crashes near town of Velika Gorica

Podijeli :

Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Due to technical problems during a training session, a SkyLark I drone crashed on Tuesday at the Busevec airport near Velika Gorica just south of Zagreb, but no injuries were reported, the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

The aircraft fell in an uninhabited area. It was located and no one was injured during the fall, and no other material damage was caused except to the aircraft, a press release from the ministry said.

The drone was a mini unmanned aircraft with a wingspan of up to 2 metres and weighed about 4.5 kilograms.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.