Detention set for Skoric and other suspects of contract manipulation

The investigating judge of the Zagreb County Court on Sunday ordered one month's detention for the former head of Croatian Roads (HC), Josip Skoric, his cousin and director of Osijek Koteks, Zoran Skoric, and the director of Structivo, Sanda Bajtl, on suspicion that they could influence witnesses if released.

The USKOK Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime stated that the trio agreed that Bajtl and Zoran Skoric would provide Josip Skoric with material compensation in exchange for road reconstruction contracts that HC would sign with Osijek Koteks, which would then subcontract Structivo.

USKOK and the police said that Josip Skoric ensured that Osijek Koteks’ bids were accepted and signed the decisions awarding the contracts to Osijek Koteks, which then subcontracted Structivo.

Favouring the partner company

According to USKOK and the police, the works in question had a total value of around 10 million euros. According to media reports, the projects involved the reconstruction of state road 51 from Bacin Dol to Resetari and the installation of noise barriers on the Osijek bypass.

With regard to the work on the Osijek bypass, Bajtl and Zoran Skoric agreed that Osijek Koteks would submit the bid and then commission Structivo as a partner to carry out almost all of the work. Based on information from Josip Skoric, they knew that Structivo did not fulfil the qualifications required in HC’s tender.

At Bajtl’s request, Josip Skoric adapted the terms of work and payment to Structivo’s capabilities and business requirements so that Structivo could be engaged as a subcontractor.

A public procurement procedure was then conducted and Josip Skoric signed the decision to award the contract to Structivo. According to USKOK, Zoran Skoric then re-engaged Structivo as a subcontractor, while Josip Skoric took further steps to ensure a quick start to the project.

Concealing the true nature of the payments

According to their agreement, Zoran Skoric bought a car worth at least €66,900 for Josip Skoric in May 2023 and later paid for additional equipment for the vehicle worth €3,500.

In addition, Zoran Skoric provided financing for part of the construction work on Josip Skoric’s family home, while Bajtl, through Structivo, paid for the construction work, materials and equipment for the renovation of the Skoric family home worth at least €52,281.

To disguise the true nature of these payments, the transfer of ownership of the car was not finalised by the seller and Bajtl recorded the payments as costs related to the renovation of her own property in Osijek, according to USKOK.

When Josip Skoric was summoned to the hearing, he said that the ongoing investigation had nothing to do with his resignation from the top position at HC last month.