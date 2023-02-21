Dodik announces potential intl lawsuits over Croatia’s future nuclear waste site

Podijeli :

Photo by Kilian Karger on Unsplash

The President of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity, Milorad Dodik, said that he will not give up on his demand that Croatia must stop the construction of a radioactive waste disposal site at Trgovska Gora, announcing that he expects international lawsuits to follow.

Croatia plans to store its nuclear waste from the Krsko nuclear power plant at Trgovska gora, on the border with BiH. The site is in the immediate vicinity of Novi Grad, as well as about 900 meters from the protected Una Nature Park. Experts say the project could threaten the health and livelihoods of more than 250,000 inhabitants living along the river.

“This remains a serious problem that we need to solve, not only with Croatia, but also with the EU, and we will not give up. We undertook a number of activities, sent many notes, appeals, and now, probably, we are also entering a period of international lawsuits,” Dodik told reporters in Banja Luka.

He said that Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot resolve the issue because it is a project being realised on the territory of Croatia. He pointed out that the BiH Presidency had asked Croatia to abandon the project.