Donna Vekic returns home with a historic Olympic silver medal

Podijeli :

HOO/Kolektiff

The Croatian Olympic Committee (HOO) has organised a celebratory reception for tennis player Donna Vekic, who won a historic silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. This is the first Olympic medal for Croatian women's tennis since the independence of the Republic of Croatia.

In her speech to the audience in the VIP lounge at Zagreb Airport, Vekic said:

“Thank you for giving me such a warm welcome. The emotions have not yet subsided. I will need a few days to realise what I have achieved. Friday was the happiest day of my life when I woke up and saw that I had a medal. Winning an Olympic medal and a Grand Slam have been my goals since I started playing tennis – now I have an Olympic medal and I hope to add a Grand Slam title. Without all these people, without my team and my family, I would not be here and I am incredibly grateful for their support.”

On behalf of the Croatian Olympic Committee, which had prepared flowers, a cake and a commemorative gold coin for Vekic as a lasting memento, Biserka Vrbek, Director of the HOO Office for Legal and General Affairs, congratulated her on her great success.

Representing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, State Secretary Josip Pavic, who is also the envoy of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, offered his congratulations. The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Mayor of the City of Zagreb, Luka Korlaet, and the Deputy Head of the Office for Education, Sport and Youth of the City of Zagreb, Kristina Singer.

The President of the Croatian Tennis Association, Nikolina Babic, and the coaches Nikola Horvat and Velimir Zovko also congratulated the Croatian top tennis player on her Olympic silver medal.

Donna Vekic was joined by a member of the swimming team returning from the Olympic Games in Paris – Nikola Miljenic with coach Domagoj Zajec.