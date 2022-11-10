Draft amendments to Civil Servants Act put on fast track to expedite employment

Share:







Source: Pixabay

In order to facilitate filling positions in state bodies to ensure the timely performance of their duties, the government on Thursday moved amendments to the Civil Servants Act to be put on a fast track in the parliament.

According to the incumbent Civil Servants Act, a civil servant’s employment ends by law when they reach 65 years of age and at least 15 years of pension seniority, unless the employer and civil servant agree otherwise, taking into account the needs of the service and that employment ends no later than the last day of the year in which they turn 65 years and have 15 years of pension seniority.

The amendments aim to enable civil servants to remain in employment when they turn 65 if their services are needed and the employer and employee agree, Justice and Public Administration Minister Ivan Malenica explained. Civil servants will be able to work up to a maximum of 67 years of age, full-time or part-time.