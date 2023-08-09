Drava water level is receding but crisis continues in villages Drnje and Torcec

Podijeli :

The Drava river levels have started receding, however, the settlements in Drnje, Torcec and at the banks of the Soderica artificial lake in Koprivnica-Krizevci County, northern Croatia, were still vulnerable to the developments on the ground, local authorities in the Podravina region reported on Wednesday.

About 15 houses in those villages were flooded and fields were swamped.

An official of the Hrvatske Vode state-owned water management company said that the situation was going back to normal in the section of the Drava River valley, however, the areas downstream including Osijek-Baranja County are making preparations for a rise in the water levels.

The embankments downstream have been reinforced since the flooding in 2014, and therefore the company’s representative doesn’t expect any huge problems in that eastern county.