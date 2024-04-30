DZS: Inflation down to 3.7% in April

Podijeli :

The inflation rate in Croatia, as measured by the consumer price index, was 3.7% in April on an annualised basis, compared to 4.1% in March, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) announced in its flash estimate on Tuesday.

Prices for goods and services for personal consumption were 3.7% higher in April 2024 than in April 2023 (on an annualised basis) and 0.7% higher than in March 2024 (on a monthly basis).

Year-on-year, prices for services rose by 6.3%, for food, beverages and tobacco by 4.5%, for industrial non-food products excluding energy by 2.0% and for energy by 1.1%.

In a monthly comparison, prices for industrial non-food products excluding energy rose by 1.2%, for services by 0.7% and for food, beverages and tobacco by 0.7%, while prices for energy fell by 0.4%.

According to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices published by Eurostat on Tuesday, the annual inflation rate in Croatia was 4.7% in April, making it the second highest in the eurozone after Belgium (4.9%).

The average annual inflation rate in the eurozone was estimated at 2.4% in April.