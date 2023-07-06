€174m to be invested in new motorway sections this year

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Croatian Association of Toll Motorways Concessionaires (HUKA) has published an expanded report for 2022 which says that this year €174 million will be invested in new motorway sections and an additional €60.5 million in existing ones.

The motorway network amounts to 1,341 km, including 24.6 km built last year. Of that length, 1,305 km are 2 x 2 lane motorways.

Last year’s toll revenue was €425.45 million, without VAT, up 16.33% on 2021. The HAC operator earned over €349 million, Bina Istra over €43 million, and Autocesta Zagreb-Macelj over €34 million.

Croatian motorways have 443 bridges and viaducts amounting to 69 km in length as well as 53 tunnels totalling 93 km in length. Along the motorways, there are 75 petrol stations, eight hotels and 2,076 surveillance cameras.

In 2022, the number of vehicles in toll collection zones increased by 15% to €80.1 million.

Last year, there were 56 tunnel accidents and 3,082 motorway accidents, up 12.2% on 2021, 40 fatalities (+11%), as well as an increase in the number of those injured, from 242 to 302.

Also, 36.7% of toll was paid in cash, 27.8% via electronic toll collection, 31.7% by credit card and 3.4% by smart card.

In 2022, the motorway operators had 2,760 people in employment, down 1.46% on the year. The majority were men (2,157), who also accounted for 78.6% of management positions.