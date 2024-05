Podijeli :

EMSC/screenshot

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake with an epicentre 15 km south of the central Croatian town of Slunj was recorded at 5.38 am on Wednesday, according to the Croatian Seismological Service.

The intensity of the earthquake was V-VI on the EMS.

The quake was felt in Zagreb and, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, also in Bosnia and Herzegovina.