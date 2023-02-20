Economy Minister: Gas from Croatia’s LNG terminal will be available to Bosnia

Podijeli :

N1

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic said on Monday that Croatia will enable Bosnia and Herzegovina to connect to Croatia's gas pipeline and use its LNG terminal via the South Interconnection, and that it will help the gasification of that country.

“We are agreeing with representatives from Bosnia and Herzegovina to build a gas pipeline so that the gas from the LNG terminal can supply Bosnia as well. Croats in Croatia and Croats in Bosnia are one being and it is natural that we are also thinking of Croats in Bosnia, and that in Croatia we create a route to Bosnia,” Minister Filipovic said at a press conference in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina after meeting with HDZ BiH President Dragan Covic.

According to an earlier agreement between the Croatian gas operator Plinacro and BH Gas, it was agreed to build a branch from the Ionian-Adriatic gas pipeline towards Bosnia in the area of Imotski-Posusje, which would provide Bosnia with a diversified gas supply since it is now dependent solely on gas arriving via TurkStream, which is a project by Russia’s Gazprom.

Minister Filipovic said that the construction of the LNG terminal was a strategic project that guaranteed Croatia a secure supply of gas and made supplying other countries possible.

“In this crisis, Croatia is becoming an energy hub in this part of Europe, where we are doubling the capacity of our LNG terminal on Krk, which now amounts to 2.9 billion cubic meters. We are strengthening the gas pipeline network, all in order to be partners to neighbouring countries, and of course Bosnia,” Filipovic said.