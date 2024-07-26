Mayors of 50 world cities, including Zagreb, support climate declaration in Paris

Podijeli :

The mayors of 50 world cities, including Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, have endorsed a climate declaration at a meeting in Paris dedicated to the fight against climate change, the Zagreb City Administration announced on Thursday.

The document contains a proposal for socially just climate action and recognises cities as important partners in the implementation of the green transition.

“The fight against climate change should be used as an opportunity to reduce social inequalities,” said Mayor Tomasevic.

The mayors called for more financial resources

The declaration also states that climate policy must help to curb inflation and ensure health, affordable housing and economic security for all.

At the meeting, the mayors emphasised that they are committed to ensuring that the benefits of climate change accrue to all, especially those who need them most, and that the costs are borne by those who bear the responsibility, such as oil companies and the most polluting industries.

The mayors also called for more funding for climate action and a just transition, as well as recognising the central role of cities and regions in implementing global climate action.

The climate conference will continue until Friday. Mayor Tomasevic is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the mayors of London, Oslo, Budapest, Istanbul and Seoul.