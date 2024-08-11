Ed Sheeran performs before 70,000 fans in Zagreb

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

British pop singe Ed Sheeran held a concert in Zagreb on Saturday evening, with 70,000 fans attending the event which took place at the Hipodrom venue.

The concert in Zagreb was part of his ” + – = ÷ x Mathematics” tour in Europe.

This was the first time for this globally known pop star to perform in Croatia.

It was also the largest concert of an international star in Zagreb since the summer of 2009 when U2 held two concerts at the Maksimir stadium.