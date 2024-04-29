Election campaign for the European Parliament elections in Croatia begins

Podijeli :

N1/Ilustracija

A non-partisan, institutionalised campaign for the elections to the European Parliament began in Croatia on Monday. The aim is to encourage as many voters as possible to take part in the elections on 9 June, said Maja Ljubic-Kutnjak, head of the European Parliament office in Zagreb.

“Our main message today is: ‘Use your vote. Do not let others vote for you,” is the official slogan of the campaign, said Ljubic-Kutnjak, adding that the campaign is being organised in all 27 member states of the European Union.

The European Parliament emphasises the importance of democracy and the collective responsibility of “all of us citizens” to preserve and protect democracy, Ljubic-Kutnjak said.

“We believe that democracy is not only a fundamental right, but also a shared responsibility of all of us, because voting is the healthiest way to exercise this responsibility,” she added.

The European Parliament Office presented a four-minute documentary film illustrating the fragility of democracy through the personal stories of several older Europeans.

“They speak first-hand about the restriction of personal freedoms and the experience of living under repressive regimes. They want to remind their grandchildren and future generations that democracy should not be taken for granted,” said Ljubic-Kutnjak.

The elections to the European Parliament in Croatia will take place on 9 June. The latest Eurobarometer survey shows positive trends in the most important indicators.

In Croatia, 61% of respondents said they were interested in the European elections. 57% said they would go to the polls if they were held next week. The vast majority of citizens (83%) believe that Croatia will benefit from EU membership, the EP office said in a press release.