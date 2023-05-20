Emergency measures for Korana in Karlovac and Una in H. Kostajnica lifted

Podijeli :

N1 / Katarina Brečić

The emergency flood measures were lifted, and as of 8 o'clock this morning the emergency flood defense measures for the Korana River at the Karlovac water gauge were lifted, while at 9 a.m. the emergency flood defense measures were also lifted for the Una River in Hrvatska Kostajnica.

The Directorate of Civil Protection also reported that emergency flood defense measures were introduced last night due to the high water level of the Odransko polje retention at the Odra water meter.