Croatia’s wood production drops 2.7%

Podijeli :

Paul/Pixabay/Ilustracija

Forest land in Croatia totalled 2.76 million hectares in 2023, down 0.2% on the year, and 5.2 million cubic metres of wood was produced, 2.7% less than in 2022, show data from the national statistical office.

Last year, the logging of coniferous wood increased 4.7% to 688,000 m3, while the logging of non-coniferous wood dropped 3.7% to 4.5 million m3.

In 2023, the production of fuel wood, including for charcoal, fell 1% to 2.58 million m3, the production of sawlogs and veneer logs fell 1.7% to 2.39 million m3, and the production of industrial roundwood (wood in the rough) fell 4.3% to 2.6 million m3.

The total damage in forestry in 2023 increased 508.1% from 2022, with the highest increase recorded as a result of weather conditions.