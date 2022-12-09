Employers’ Association: Excess profit tax still unfairly affects many companies

Podijeli :

Source: N1/ILUSTRACIJA

The Croatian Employers' Association (HUP) said on Friday that excess profit tax, despite the fact that the government made certain changes in relation to the initial bill, still unfairly affects many companies.

Employers believe that the new tax brings into question the investment potential, competitiveness and liquidity of the most successful companies.

On Friday morning, the government sent the final bill on excess profit tax to parliament after the draft had been amended following public consultation.

“Compared to the initial text, the government accepted some of our proposals and made certain exceptions, but not all the injustices have been corrected, and a number of sectors and best-performing companies are still unfairly covered by the excess profit tax,” HUP said.

HUP opposes the windfall tax because it will reduce the competitiveness of Croatian companies on the European and global markets.

The association went on to say that the investment potential of the most successful companies has been brought into question, as well as the liquidity necessary to increase salaries of their employees.