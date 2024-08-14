Employment growing in trades and freelance professions in Croatia

Podijeli :

Pexels

At the end of June, 228,133 people were employed in the trade sector and freelance professions in Croatia, which is 4.2% or 9,117 more than at the end of May, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

There were 210,079 people employed in trades and 18,054 in freelance professions.

There were more employees in 15 categories, from an increase of 0.2% in construction to 16.2% in accommodation, food preparation and catering.

There were fewer employees in three areas, from -0.3% in health and social work to -12.7% in mining and quarrying.

Employment rose in 17 counties, with an increase of 0.1% in Virovitica-Podravina County to +11.4% in Lika-Senj County.

Employment fell in three counties, with declines ranging from -0.1% in the districts of Sisak-Moslavina and Varazdin to -0.6% in the Koprivnica-Krizevci County.

According to the DZS, the number of employees in Zagreb County remained unchanged compared to May.