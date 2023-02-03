Environmental Protection Fund invests €11 million in greening of cities

Podijeli :

Source: Image by djedj from Pixabay

The Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund has announced that it will invest €11 million in the greening of cities through 46 projects with which it co-finances climate change adaptation activities.

These are investments worth over €15 million, for which the Fund provided regional and local self-government units with €11 million in grants, Fund officials told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

“The goal is to invest in urban, green infrastructure that will help mitigate and adapt to increasingly pronounced climate changes, but also provide citizens with a better quality of life in such conditions.

The great interest of cities and municipalities has shown us that there is a significant need for such programmes, and we will continue to co-finance them in the next period as well”, said the director of the Fund for Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency, Luka Balen.