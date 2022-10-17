EP rapporteur on Kosovo: Serbia’s reputation the worst since 1999

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

European Parliament’s Rapporteur for Kosovo Viola von Cramon said Belgrade and Pristina should seriously consider the offer put forward by Paris and Berlin because it is “possible that the next one will not be better.”

In an interview with the daily Nova Von Cramon said Belgrade and Pristina should find “a sustainable compromise and swallow some bitter pills on the path of progress.”

We fully and unwaveringly support Miroslav Lajcak’s work and I believe that the goal could be realistic, said Von Cramon responding to daily Nova’s remark that European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak expects Belgrade and Pristina to reach an agreement by end of 2024.

Von Cramon said Serbia is now “the furthest from the EU since 2000”.

“I am not sure people in Serbia know that Serbia’s reputation is the worst since 1999,” said Von Cramon.