EPP Group to discuss 2024 election campaign in Croatia

Podijeli :

DAMIR SENCAR / AFP

The leading politicians of the largest European group, the European People's Party (EPP), including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EPP Group Chairman Manfred Weber, Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis, and the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, will prepare for the upcoming European elections this week in working meetings behind closed doors in the Croatian Adriatic city of Split.

The main topic of the meeting, to be attended by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will be the elections for the European Parliament, which will be held in the first half of June next year.

The EPP, an association of conservative European parties, is currently the largest political group in the European Parliament with 177 representatives.

“Our Study Days are the last big EPP family get-together before the European Elections to discuss the priorities for the rest of the mandate and the European campaign. Of course, we are especially happy to be welcomed by Prime Minister Plenkovic who has made Croatia a European success story”, said EPP Group Chairman Manfred Weber, who is also arriving in the largest Dalmatian city.

EPP representatives arrive in Split on Tuesday evening, and the meeting lasts until Friday. The arrivals of Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orp and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel were announced.

Along with them, a number of prominent European politicians and MEPs are arriving in Split.

Most meetings will be held behind closed doors.

Today, the EPP has four European presidents and nine prime ministers. The group has about eighty European, but also parties from Lebanon and Morocco.

Croatia is represented in the membership by the HDZ, and its members include, among others, the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavarian Christian Social Union, the Austrian OVP, the French Republicans, the Italian Forza Italia, the Slovenian SDS of Janez Jansa, the Spanish People’s Party and, in the associated membership, the Serbian Progressive Party of Aleksandar Vucic and the Democratic Action Party of Bakir Izetbegovic.