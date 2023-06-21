EU car sales jump in May, Croatia’s increase four times above average

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

This May, the EU car market saw a significant rise in passenger car registrations, with nearly one million units, marking a 18.5% growth from the previous year, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) says, adding that May is the tenth consecutive month with growth.

In Croatia, the growth in passenger car registrations was four times above the EU average, according to the report.

Croatia had 7,066 new car registrations, a rise of 74.5% as against May 2022, and in April this increase stood at 44%.

“All the EU’s four largest markets grew, with the strongest gains in Italy (+23.1%), Germany (+19.2%), and France (+14.8%),” says ACEA.

From January to May 2023, the EU car market grew by 18%, to 4.4 million registered cars, and in Croatia the rise was 46.9% to 26,349 units.

Fuel types of new cars in EU

In May, the market share of battery electric cars saw a substantial increase from 9.6% to 13.8%. Hybrid electric cars are now the second-most popular choice for new car buyers, accounting for almost a quarter of the market.

However, petrol cars still have the largest share at 36.5%, says ACEA whose report covers 26 EU member-states, without Malta.