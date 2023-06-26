EU ministers to discuss attempted rebellion in Russia, more support to Ukraine

Podijeli :

SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

EU foreign ministers, who are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, said they are attentively following the situation in Russia, but added it is most important to continue to support Ukraine.

“We are following the situation in Russia after the latest developments. It’s too early to estimate the impact of those developments. Most importantly, that won’t affect our firm support to Ukraine,” Croatia’s Gordan Grlic-Radman said upon arriving at the meeting.

One of the topics of the meeting will be the scrapped rebellion by the Wagner private army against the Russian military leadership.

Croatia is continuing to support Ukraine, preparing an international demining conference to be held in Zagreb in October, and organising workshops for Ukrainian prosecutors, the minister said.

The foreign ministers are also expected to increase funds for the European Peace Facility by €3.5 billion. The facility is used to finance the procurement of arms and ammunition for Ukraine and other missions in the world.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell will also inform the ministers about the Kosovo situation.

Grlic-Radman expressed concern about the developments in Kosovo. “The arrest of three Kosovo policemen by Serbia is a source of concern. They should be set free at once and without any prerequisites. We want both sides to defuse tensions and return to the negotiating table.”

EU enlargement should remain high on the EU agenda, notably regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina and its EU journey, he said.