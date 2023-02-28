Euroleague Basketball and United Media extend NOVA and Sportklub partnerships

Podijeli :

Euroleague Basketball (EB), the organizer of the two top European club basketball competitions, and United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe and member of United Group, are delighted to announce the renewal of their partnership, which secures the exclusive rights to broadcast all Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7DAYS EuroCup matches in Greece, Serbia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

This new multi-year agreement will see NOVA and Sportklub’s coverage of Euroleague Basketball competitions break the two-decade mark, and it continues United Media’s strategy of expanding its portfolio in Southeast Europe, where basketball is one of the dominant sports.

“Our broadcasting partners are fundamental to building up our business and having such an important partner as United Media so committed to bring our games to the Southeast European region will be key to reaching new audiences”, stated Marshall Glickman, Euroleague Basketball CEO. “NOVA and Sportklub have been our longtime partners and celebrating the two-decade mark with this agreement, is a demonstration of the mutual commitment to offer top quality production standards and content creation to a very growing and demanding fanbase.“

Greece and the Adriatic region countries have plenty of representation in the Euroleague Basketball competitions, with Greek and Serbian powerhouses Olympiacos Piraeus, Panathinaikos Athens, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade participating in the EuroLeague, while Buducnost VOLI Podgorica, Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana represent the region in the EuroCup.

“The agreement with the Euroleague Basketball is a very important step for the long-term plans that The United Group has in the countries for which we have acquired five-year sports rights. This investment in the best media sports content is another indicator of how dedicated we are to the development of the market of Greece, Cyprus, and the Adriatic region, which we see as a strategic location for The United Group,” said The United Group Chairman, Nikos Stathopoulos.

“It has been extremely important for us to give our viewers to watch these spectacular matches on our channels for the next five years. Our collaboration with Euroleague Basketball has always been remarkable, and I am certain that the mutual trust we have built during the two decades was an important consideration that led us to signing this five-year agreement. Sports rights market has recently been quite complex and we are extremely proud of making it possible for top basketball game fans to watch the best matches of the best basketball competition on our channels, Nova Sports in Greece and Cyprus, and Sport Klub in the Adriatic region. For many years, United Media has been the leading company in securing broadcast rights for top sport events and the new contract has confirmed that our strategy of offering live broadcasts of major sports events to our viewers continues to be successful, “said Aleksandra Subotic, United Media Chief Executive Officer.

About Euroleague Basketball

Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, devoted to running the top European competitions of professional basketball clubs under a unique and innovative organizational model. Owned and administered by some of the most successful and historic clubs in the world, EB manages the continent’s two premier men’s basketball competitions, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the 7DAYS EuroCup, as well as the sport’s premier under-18 showcase, the EB Adidas Next Generation Tournament. In 2016, Euroleague Basketball formed a Joint Venture with IMG Media (an Endeavor company) to manage global, media, marketing and commercial rights, having propelled exposure and awareness to record numbers.

The EB competitions bring the elite of European basketball to all five continents. EB also organizes a series of community and educational activities, led by the One Team program, in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. On the academic side, the EB Sports Business MBA trains future professionals in sports management.

About United Media

United Media is a part of United Group and the leading media company in Southeast Europe, with a presence in eight countries, offering endless options to viewers in choosing their entertainment.

With 4,200 employees, United Media produces more than 40,000 hours of original content every year which is distributed to a market of more than 40 million people by leading international operators. Additionally, the company has 55 television stations in its portfolio, six of which with national coverage and a successful digital portfolio of 30 web portals, 6 newspapers, 2 magazines, and 5 radio stations. The company also offers a unique advertising service with the sale of advertising slots and precise targeting in line with the target group for select channels.