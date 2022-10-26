European Commission wants more powers for Frontex on Western Balkan borders

Share:







Source: PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP/ILUSTRACIJA

The European Commission said in a press release on Wednesday that they recommend opening negotiations which would allow EU's border agency Frontex to be deployed on the borders of four Western Balkans countries.

“The Commission adopted a recommendation to the Council to authorize the opening of negotiations of upgraded European Border and Coast Guard Agency’s (Frontex) status agreements between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, as well as with Bosnia and Herzegovina,” it said and added that the Commission adopted a new assistance package worth €39.2 million to strengthen border management in the Western Balkans.

The current agreements between Frontex and Albania, Serbia, and Montenegro only allow Frontex to deploy on their borders with EU countries, without giving them any executive powers. The new arrangement sought by Frontex would allow it to be deployed at both their EU borders and their borders with third countries, and give them some executive powers.

It quoted Home Affairs Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, as saying that the EU is committed to strengthening cooperation on migration management with those countries. “We propose to negotiate status agreements under the new legal framework that would allow for the deployment of Frontex to all four partner countries with the full power of its mandate, to ensure that their borders continue to be respected and protected in line with European best practices,” she said.

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, was quoted as saying that the EU is focusing on strengthening border protection, combating human trafficking networks, and stepping up returns from the region, because of the increased migratory pressures in the region.

“Between 2021 and 2024, we intend to increase our funding by 60 percent to at least €350 million for our Western Balkan partners…. We count on the commitment our Western Balkan partners to make these actions a success,” he said.