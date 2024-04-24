HDZ Vice-President: talks with the DP positive and constructive

Podijeli :

Ivan Hrstić/N1

Ivan Anusic, deputy party leader of the HDZ and member of the negotiating team for the formation of a new parliamentary majority, said after a second meeting with the negotiators of the Domovinski pokret (DP) that the talks were positive and constructive, without giving details.

“The talks are proceeding as planned, positively and constructively. The next meeting will take place at the end of the week or on Monday at the latest,” he said. We are moving towards a solution, both in terms of the constitution of the parliament and the formation of the government,” Anusic told reporters.

He would not comment on the details of the meeting, which took place in the government offices, or on possible co-operation with the Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS), but pointed out that constructive talks were underway.

“I will not comment on details. We are negotiating, this is a very sensitive phase. I understand that the public wants to know details, but I have said everything I can say at the moment,” Anusic said.