Ex-county employee, 2 businessmen remanded in custody over campsites

Unsplash / Ilustracija

A Split County Court judge on Friday remanded in custody former county employee Neda Livljanic and entrepreneurs Zoran Pripuz and Dario Filipi, suspected in a case of illegal campsites on Murter island, to prevent them from tampering with witnesses.

Livljanic, a former Sibenik-Knin County employee in charge of the economy and tourism, is suspected of abuse of office, while Pripuz and Filipi, along with Boris Kulusic and Eduard Marzic, who were released from custody on Thursday, are suspected of incitement to abuse of office.

Livljanic, Pripuz and Filipi will be released after the USKOK anti-corruption office questions about 20 witnesses.

Earlier on Friday, USKOK said it had launched an investigation into Livljanić for abuse of office and the four men for incitement so that Pripuz and Filipi could be allowed to provide hospitality services in illegal campsites on Murter, although they did not meet the requirements nor provided the necessary documents.

During questioning at USKOK, Livljanic stood mute while the other four suspects denied the charges.