Experimental, all day schooling programme to start in 62 schools

Podijeli :

Shutterstock / miya227, Ilustracija

In the new school year, which begins on 4 September, around 445,800 primary and secondary school students will embark on an experimental programme of all day schooling in 62 schools, and the programme includes additional subjects, a larger number of course hours, and doing homework at school.

In the school year 2023/2024 around 300,300 children will be enrolled in primary school and around 145,500 in high school.

The experimental programme of all day schooling, to be implemented in 62 primary schools, will cover 12,373 pupils.

The programme, aimed at providing equal education opportunities for all students and enhancing their competencies, which are below the European average, will be conducted in the next four years and refers to pupils in grades 1-8.

As of 2027, when more schools are built and schools are ready for single-shift work, it is expected to be implemented in all schools.

The plan is for students in selected schools to spend more time at school, with more hours of instruction in individual subjects, additional subjects and additional activities, including doing homework.

Among these changes is the introduction of an alternative to religious instruction, called “The World and I”, to be taught to pupils in grades 1-8, while pupils in grades 1-4 will be taught Practical Skills. Information and Digital Competencies will become a mandatory subject for grades 1-8.

More than €18 million has been secured for the infrastructural adjustments of schools to the new model of schooling.

Also, in the school year 2023/2024, EU grants in the amount of €24 million have been secured for around 3,370 teaching assistants and communication intermediaries.