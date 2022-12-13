Fans across Croatia supporting national football team in World Cup semi-final

Podijeli :

Source: Nataša Vidaković/N1

Fans of the Croatian national football team gathered in Zagreb's Jelacic Square on Tuesday evening despite the cold to watch the World Cup 2022 semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina on the big screen.

Ahead of the big match, fans, dressed in red and white chequered jerseys, cheered on the national football team and coach Zlatko Dalic with football chants, and football and patriotic songs were played from loudspeakers in the city centre.

Some fans enjoyed the food and drink offer at the nearby stands to calm their nerves, while many groups decided to watch the match in bars.

The big screen will remain in Zagreb’s main square until the end of the World Cup Qatar 2022, so football fans will also be able to watch the second semi-final match, the third place play-off and the final match. The screening was organised by the city authorities.

Live screenings of the historic match were also organised by other cities across Croatia, such as Osijek, Split, and Rijeka, where fans cheered on the national football team braving the freezing temperatures and in some cases rain and strong winds.

Croatian Armed Forces send message of support to national football team

Members of the Croatian Armed Forces at home, as well as in missions and operations across the world, Defence Minister Mario Banozic and Armed Forces Chief-of-Staff Admiral Robert Hranj sent a message of support to the national football team ahead of the World Cup 2022 semi-final.

Minister Banozic congratulated the team on all of its victories so far, saying they were a great inspiration to the Croatian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence.